USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for DPIA

Jerrell Smith, a Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Worker, secures a waste hose to a lighting fixture onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prior to Docking Planned Incremental Availability while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Feb. 3, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
