    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for DPIA [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for DPIA

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors crane supplies into a storeroom from the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prior to Docking Planned Incremental Availability while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Feb. 3, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 20:02
    Photo ID: 8853631
    VIRIN: 250203-N-FA374-1117
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for DPIA [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Benjamin Hurner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crane operations
    3rd Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CVN76

