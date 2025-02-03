Battle Cats Perform Maintenance on Helicopter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Gabriel Foster, from Montpelier, California, reassembles a bifilar counterweight off of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb 1, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)