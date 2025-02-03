Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Cats Perform Maintenance on Helicopter [Image 2 of 3]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jake Gustavson, from Nashville, Tennessee, conducts an inner Hub inspection on the spindle of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb 1, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 18:52
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    HSM 73
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter

