Battle Cats Perform Maintenance on Helicopter

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jake Gustavson, from Nashville, Tennessee, conducts an inner Hub inspection on the spindle of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb 1, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 18:52
|Photo ID:
|8853557
|VIRIN:
|250201-N-VM650-1091
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
