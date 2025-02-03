Battle Cats Conduct Maintenance on Helicopter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Melissa McCain, from Corpus Christi, Texas, connects a voltage tester for a test on the wench of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb 1, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)