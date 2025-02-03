Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    February 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy [Image 48 of 48]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    February 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Feb. 3, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers and as of the beginning of February 2025 was more than 70 percent complete. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 18:24
    Photo ID: 8853407
    VIRIN: 250203-A-OK556-2319
    Resolution: 5245x3472
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy [Image 48 of 48], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    January 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    February 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    February 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    February 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    February 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy's South Barracks Project reaches 70 percent completion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    barracks construction
    Army quality of life
    Army military construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download