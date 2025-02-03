Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th DSB Conducts Night Gunnery During Operation PIKO [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25th DSB Conducts Night Gunnery During Operation PIKO

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, conduct gunnery during Operation PIKO, Feb. 2, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB’s annual gunnery, where they qualify individual vehicle crews and convoy escort teams on their weapon and vehicle platforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 17:08
    Photo ID: 8853259
    VIRIN: 250202-A-PF227-6423
    Resolution: 4096x2160
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th DSB Conducts Night Gunnery During Operation PIKO [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    Night Vision
    readiness
    lethality
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

