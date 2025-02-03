U.S. Army Soldiers with the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, conduct gunnery during Operation PIKO, Feb. 2, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB’s annual gunnery, where they qualify individual vehicle crews and convoy escort teams on their weapon and vehicle platforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8853247
|VIRIN:
|250202-A-PF227-5126
|Resolution:
|4096x2160
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
This work, 25th DSB Conducts Night Gunnery During Operation PIKO, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS