First ever Dyess vs. Special Olympics basketball event

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Dyess Air Force Base high five Special Olympics athletes after a basketball game at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 31, 2025. The partnership game was hosted to inform everyone on what the Exceptional Family Member Program does and how it supports families who have dependents with disabilities or special needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)