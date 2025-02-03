First ever Dyess vs. Special Olympics basketball event

U.S. Air Force Airmen play basketball with Special Olympics athletes at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 31, 2025. Dyess volunteers partnered up with Special Olympics athletes for a series of basketball games, strengthening the relationship between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)
