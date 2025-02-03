First ever Dyess vs. Special Olympics basketball event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen play basketball with Special Olympics athletes at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 31, 2025. Dyess volunteers partnered up with Special Olympics athletes for a series of basketball games, strengthening the relationship between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)