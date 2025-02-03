Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First ever Dyess vs. Special Olympics basketball event

    First ever Dyess vs. Special Olympics basketball event

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen cheer on Special Olympics athletes at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 31, 2025. The partnership game was hosted to inform everyone on what the Exceptional Family Member Program does and how it supports families who have dependents with disabilities or special needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025
    Photo ID: 8852975
    VIRIN: 250131-F-QN813-1004
    Resolution: 8210x5473
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    Sports
    Special Olympics
    Dyess AFB

