First ever Dyess vs. Special Olympics basketball event

U.S. Air Force Airmen play basketball with Special Olympics athletes at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 31, 2025. Airmen from around base joined the athletes in the first ever Dyess vs. Special Olympics basketball game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)
