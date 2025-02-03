Date Taken: 01.26.2025 Date Posted: 02.03.2025 14:14 Photo ID: 8852914 VIRIN: 250127-D-LS763-1011 Resolution: 3854x2835 Size: 1.79 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sec Def Arrives to Pentagon [Image 14 of 14], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.