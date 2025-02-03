U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews commence wreckage removal operations at site of Potomac River Aviation Incident

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, working with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), began wreckage removal operations on Monday, February 3, 2025, at the site of the Potomac River Aviation Incident near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. All salvage operations will be completed in close coordination with the Unified Command to ensure strict adherence to the central priority of the dignified recovery of missing flight passengers and personnel. Should any remains be located, an automatic work stoppage would begin until proper coordination with the appropriate authorities. (U.S. Army photo by David Adams)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8852769
|VIRIN:
|250203-A-SE916-1002
|Resolution:
|2279x3417
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
