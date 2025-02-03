Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews commence wreckage removal operations at site of Potomac River Aviation Incident

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews commence wreckage removal operations at site of Potomac River Aviation Incident

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, working with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), began wreckage removal operations on Monday, February 3, 2025, at the site of the Potomac River Aviation Incident near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. All salvage operations will be completed in close coordination with the Unified Command to ensure strict adherence to the central priority of the dignified recovery of missing flight passengers and personnel. Should any remains be located, an automatic work stoppage would begin until proper coordination with the appropriate authorities. (U.S. Army photo by David Adams)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025
    Photo ID: 8852767
    VIRIN: 250203-A-SE916-1001
    Resolution: 5414x3611
    Size: 792.46 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews commence wreckage removal operations at site of Potomac River Aviation Incident
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews commence wreckage removal operations at site of Potomac River Aviation Incident

    Potomac River Aviation Incident

