    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Pre-Deployment Training [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Pre-Deployment Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), fight a simulated casualty on the 2nd deck during general quarters, January 30, 2025. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing pre-deployment training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 09:02
    Photo ID: 8852439
    VIRIN: 250130-N-II168-1096
    Resolution: 4494x2996
    Size: 849.25 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    General Quarters
    Atlantic
    Sailors
    GRF
    USS Gerald R. Ford

