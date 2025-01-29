USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts pre-deployment training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), fight a simulated casualty on the 2nd deck during general quarters, January 30, 2025. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing pre-deployment training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)