USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts pre-deployment training

Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), fight a simulated casualty on the 2nd deck during general quarters, January 30, 2025. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing pre-deployment training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 09:02
|Photo ID:
|8852430
|VIRIN:
|250130-N-II168-1042
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|811.92 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
