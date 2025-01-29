The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) host Thanksgiving Lunch on November 26, 2024, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The event affords leaders of the Brigade the chance to interact with the Soldiers that make up the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 07:33
|Photo ID:
|8852366
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-LY473-2984
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st CAB Host Thanksgiving Lunch [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.