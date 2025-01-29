101st CAB Host Thanksgiving Lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) host Thanksgiving Lunch on November 26, 2024, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The event affords leaders of the Brigade the chance to interact with the Soldiers that make up the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)