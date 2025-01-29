Comedian Jo Koy shows off the 374th Airlift Wing patch given to him at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. The patch serves as a symbol of the wing’s heritage and mission and was presented to Koy by U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, as a token of appreciation for his support in uplifting service members and their families through laughter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8852254
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-ZV099-8126
|Resolution:
|3394x2263
|Size:
|613.64 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jo Koy visits 374th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.