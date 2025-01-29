Jo Koy visits 374th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Comedian Jo Koy shows off the 374th Airlift Wing patch given to him at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. The patch serves as a symbol of the wing’s heritage and mission and was presented to Koy by U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, as a token of appreciation for his support in uplifting service members and their families through laughter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)