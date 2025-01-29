Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jo Koy visits 374th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jo Koy visits 374th Airlift Wing

    JAPAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Comedian Jo Koy shows off the 374th Airlift Wing patch given to him at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. The patch serves as a symbol of the wing’s heritage and mission and was presented to Koy by U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, as a token of appreciation for his support in uplifting service members and their families through laughter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 02:31
    Photo ID: 8852254
    VIRIN: 250129-F-ZV099-8126
    Resolution: 3394x2263
    Size: 613.64 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jo Koy visits 374th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jo Koy visits 374th Airlift Wing
    Jo Koy visits 374th Airlift Wing
    Jo Koy visits 374th Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Comedy
    Resiliency
    Moral
    Community
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download