Comedian Jo Koy, left, receives a mission briefing from U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Koy engaged with leadership in the wing conference room before performing for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|01.29.2025
|02.03.2025 02:31
|8852252
|250129-F-ZV099-1634
|4605x3064
|563.29 KB
|JP
|2
|0
This work, Jo Koy visits 374th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.