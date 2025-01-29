Jo Koy visits 374th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Comedian Jo Koy, left, receives a mission briefing from U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Koy engaged with leadership in the wing conference room before performing for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)