3rd MLG CG visits JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, right, exchanges gifts with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, commanding general of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade during a tour at Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. Collins met and toured the ARDB to better understand their capabilities and to discuss better integration with 3rd MLG for upcoming bilateral exercises and preparedness training for any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. 3rd MLG is focused on enhancing cooperation with partner nations, strengthening partnerships and demonstrating its role as a critical element in maintaining a ready and capable force to deter adversary actions and support a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt)