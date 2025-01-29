Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG CG visits JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade [Image 1 of 8]

    3rd MLG CG visits JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, center, stands with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, commanding general of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, center right, and their respective staffs during a command brief and tour at Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. Collins met and toured the ARDB to better understand their capabilities and to discuss better integration with 3rd MLG for upcoming bilateral exercises and preparedness training for any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. 3rd MLG is focused on enhancing cooperation with partner nations, strengthening partnerships and demonstrating its role as a critical element in maintaining a ready and capable force to deter adversary actions and support a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 02:35
    VIRIN: 250128-M-TJ480-1003
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
