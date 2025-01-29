Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101 CAB Deployment Ceremony

    101 CAB Deployment Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), attend a deployment ceremony on Fort Campbell, KY, January 18, 2025. The 101st CAB is deploying to the U.S. Central Command region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 02:04
    Photo ID: 8852226
    VIRIN: 250203-A-ID763-1283
    Resolution: 8385x5590
    Size: 18.85 MB
    Location: US
    This work, 101 CAB Deployment Ceremony, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    101st Airborne Division
    101st CAB
    Deployment
    Air Assualt

