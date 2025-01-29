U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment and members of the 18th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade, Northern Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Force prepare for cold load training on a UH-60 Blackhawk in Camp Okadama, Japan, February 3, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8852222
|VIRIN:
|250203-Z-KF832-1002
|Resolution:
|4240x2384
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-5th Inf Soldiers Practice Loading a UH-60 Blackhawk [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.