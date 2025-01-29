1-5th INF Soldiers Practice Unloading a UH-60 Blackhawk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment practice unloading a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter in Camp Okadama, Japan as part of North Wind 25, February 3, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)