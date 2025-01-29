Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-5th Inf Soldiers Practice Loading a UH-60 Blackhawk [Image 2 of 5]

    1-5th Inf Soldiers Practice Loading a UH-60 Blackhawk

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment practice loading a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter in Camp Okadama, Japan as part of North Wind 25, February 3, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    VIRIN: 250203-Z-KF832-1014
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
