USS Benfold Holiday Routine

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2024) Senior Chief Petty Officer Leon Williams, from Woodbridge, Virginia, writes in the deck log on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)