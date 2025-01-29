Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Holiday Routine [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Benfold Holiday Routine

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2024) Seaman Apprentice Dakota McConnell from Okinawa, Japan, takes the helm for rudder swing checks on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)

    #HolidayRoutine #AlwaysReady #Watchstander

