Benfold Holiday Routine

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nikolas Rice from Severance , Colorado, assembles sandwiches for brunch in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, January 19. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)