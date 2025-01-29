PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nikolas Rice from Severance , Colorado, assembles sandwiches for brunch in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, January 19. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 01:32
|Photo ID:
|8852181
|VIRIN:
|250119-N-MR862-1128
|Resolution:
|5974x4257
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Benfold Holiday Routine [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.