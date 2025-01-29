Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Benfold Holiday Routine [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Benfold Holiday Routine

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nikolas Rice from Severance , Colorado, assembles sandwiches for brunch in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, January 19. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 01:32
    Photo ID: 8852181
    VIRIN: 250119-N-MR862-1128
    Resolution: 5974x4257
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benfold Holiday Routine [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Benfold Holiday Routine
    USS Benfold Holiday Routine
    Benfold Holiday Routine
    USS Benfold Holiday Routine
    USS Benfold Holiday Routine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Benfold #Galley #SundayBrunch #HolidayRoutine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download