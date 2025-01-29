USS Benfold Holiday Routine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2024) Lt. j.g. Jeremy Phelps, ship’s chaplain, from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, speaks with Sailors after divine services in the dual-use training classroom and chapel on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker