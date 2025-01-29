Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intrepid Maven 25.2 Range Set-Up [Image 9 of 11]

    Intrepid Maven 25.2 Range Set-Up

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Hutmacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    The United Arab Emirates’ Joint Aviation Command and U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment performing a bi-lateral casualty evacuation drill during Intrepid Maven 25.2 on February 1, 2025. Intrepid Maven 25.2 is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (USMARCENT) and the UAE, aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening military-to-military relationships. Conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, this exercise focuses on improving both individual and combined unit readiness, reinforcing the commitment of the U.S. and UAE to regional stability and security through effective collaboration and shared training. (U.S. Marine Photo by LCpl. Isabelle Hutmacher)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 01:08
    Photo ID: 8852167
    VIRIN: 020125-M-OE170-1581
    Resolution: 5969x3045
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

