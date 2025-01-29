Intrepid Maven 25.2 Range Set-up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command and U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment conduct a casualty evacuation drill during Intrepid Maven 25.2 on February 1, 2025. Intrepid Maven 25.2 is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (USMARCENT) and the UAE, aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening military-to-military relationships. Conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, this exercise focuses on improving both individual and combined unit readiness, reinforcing the commitment of the U.S. and UAE to regional stability and security through effective collaboration and shared training. (U.S. Marine Photo by LCpl. Isabelle Hutmacher)