Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Special Mission Ship Defense Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Katarina Katzarov, from Caldwell, New Jersey, stands watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a special mission ship defense exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)