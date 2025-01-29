Wayne E. Meyer Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Caleb Grafton, from Indianapolis, Indiana, tracks air contacts in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 00:12
|Photo ID:
|8852156
|VIRIN:
|250131-N-VM650-2120
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
