Wayne E. Mayer Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center

Operations Specialist 3rd Class Marissa Ruple, from Menifee, California, tracks and identifies air contacts in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 00:12
|Photo ID:
|8852154
|VIRIN:
|250131-N-VM650-2031
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
