Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wayne E. Mayer Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wayne E. Mayer Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Operations Specialist 3rd Class Marissa Ruple, from Menifee, California, tracks and identifies air contacts in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 00:12
    Photo ID: 8852154
    VIRIN: 250131-N-VM650-2031
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne E. Mayer Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wayne E. Mayer Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center
    Wayne E. Meyer Sailors Work in the Combat Information Center
    Wayne E. Meyer Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat information center
    DDG 108
    CIC
    DDG
    CSG-11
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download