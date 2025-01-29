Flight Quarters | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Charlotte Rivera supports Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Micah Davis as he signals to launch an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, off the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)