    Nimitz Sailors Participate in a Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 12 of 14]

    Nimitz Sailors Participate in a Small Arms Gun Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors participate in a small arms gun shoot aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 22:43
    Photo ID: 8852101
    VIRIN: 250201-N-TD410-1036
    Resolution: 4549x3033
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Participate in a Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

