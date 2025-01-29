Nimitz Sailors Receive Small Arms Shoot Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gunner's Mate 1st Class Melvin Bell, from Columbia, South Carolina, provides instructions as the range safety officer during a small arms gun shoot aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter)