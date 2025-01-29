Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailors Receive Small Arms Shoot Training [Image 10 of 14]

    Nimitz Sailors Receive Small Arms Shoot Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Seaman Japeth Carter 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Gunner's Mate 1st Class Melvin Bell, from Columbia, South Carolina, provides instructions as the range safety officer during a small arms gun shoot aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 22:43
    Photo ID: 8852099
    VIRIN: 250201-N-QV399-1018
    Resolution: 4640x3088
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Receive Small Arms Shoot Training [Image 14 of 14], by SN Japeth Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy
    Gun Training
    Live Gun Fire

