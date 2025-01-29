Sailors participate in a small arms gun shoot aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 22:43
|Photo ID:
|8852097
|VIRIN:
|250201-N-QV399-1005
|Resolution:
|4640x3088
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Receive Small Arms Shoot Training [Image 14 of 14], by SN Japeth Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.