Nimitz Sailor Applies Paint Stripper To Engine Trailer Welds

Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Tyler Cameron, from Brookings, South Dakota, applies paint stripper to the welds of an engine trailer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)