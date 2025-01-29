Aircraft Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Scott Rygalski, from Louisville, Kentucky catalogues oxygen regulators aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 22:43
|Photo ID:
|8852095
|VIRIN:
|250201-N-NX635-1037
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailor Catalogues Oxygen Regulators [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.