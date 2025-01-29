Nimitz Sailors Calibrate Torque Wrench

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Mekayla Rothman, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Braedon Eufemia, from Portland, Oregon, calibrate a torque wrench aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 22:43
|Photo ID:
|8852094
|VIRIN:
|250201-N-NX635-1027
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
