Nimitz Sailor Troubleshoots Oxygen Regulators

Aircraft Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class John-Michael Loughman, from Ojai, California, troubleshoots oxygen regulators aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)