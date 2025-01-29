Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailor Disassembles Bomb Rack Component [Image 4 of 14]

    Nimitz Sailor Disassembles Bomb Rack Component

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Bruce Noe, from Grayson, Georgia, disassembles a bomb rack unit component aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 22:43
    Photo ID: 8852092
    VIRIN: 250201-N-NX635-1013
    Resolution: 4335x7706
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Disassembles Bomb Rack Component [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Enlisted
    Navy

