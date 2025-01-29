U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division depart for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division board a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)