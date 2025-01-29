Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division depart for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division depart for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division board a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division depart for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    marines
    2MAW
    usmcNews
    GTMOHolding
    GTMORemovalOps

