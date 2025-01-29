A-10 Thunbderbolt II FARP during Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Gomez, Forward Area Refueling Point specialist assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, secures a FARP sled in an HC-130J Combat King II during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. FARP provides the fuel necessary for aircraft to continue their mission while reducing the risk of forces by taking fuel from the HC-130J Combat King II and passing it into another airframe on the ground in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)