A-10 Thunbderbolt II FARP during Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Middlebrooks, Forward Area Refueling Point specialist assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, connects a fuel hose to an A-10 Thunderbolt II during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. FARP extends the range and combat effectiveness of search and rescue aircraft in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)