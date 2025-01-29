Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Thunbderbolt II FARP during Agile Spartan [Image 5 of 8]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Gomez, Forward Area Refueling Point specialist assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, marshals an A-10 Thunderbolt II for FARP operations during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. FARP provides the fuel necessary for aircraft to continue their mission while reducing the risk of forces by taking fuel from the HC-130J Combat King II and passing it into another airframe on the ground in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 16:48
    Photo ID: 8851828
    VIRIN: 250201-F-XM616-1330
    Resolution: 5728x3811
    Size: 18.41 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

