A-10 Thunbderbolt II FARP during Agile Spartan

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Gomez and Staff Sgt. Marcus Middlebrook, Forward Area Refueling Point specialists, assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct FARP operations with an A-10 Thunderbolt II during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. The mission of FARP is to hot refuel, refueling while the aircraft's engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, to a receiver aircraft in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)