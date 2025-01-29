Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Thunbderbolt II FARP during Agile Spartan [Image 4 of 8]

    A-10 Thunbderbolt II FARP during Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Gomez and Staff Sgt. Marcus Middlebrook, Forward Area Refueling Point specialists, assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct FARP operations with an A-10 Thunderbolt II during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. The mission of FARP is to hot refuel, refueling while the aircraft's engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, to a receiver aircraft in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 16:49
    Photo ID: 8851827
    VIRIN: 250201-F-XM616-1274
    Resolution: 5801x3201
    Size: 19.63 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunbderbolt II FARP during Agile Spartan [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

